Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Issued By Zacks Research

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.24. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

