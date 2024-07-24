Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.84 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WAT. Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

Waters stock opened at $300.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.84. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

