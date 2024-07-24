Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Reduced by Analyst

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALK opened at $38.07 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.