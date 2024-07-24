QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 4.6%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $183.92 and last traded at $184.41. 2,737,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,102,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.63.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

