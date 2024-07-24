QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up to $36.94

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.94, but opened at $37.89. QuidelOrtho shares last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 184,036 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562,558 shares in the company, valued at $360,394,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,118,874 shares of company stock worth $37,880,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,446 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after buying an additional 536,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 106,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $41,968,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

