Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Get Range Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Range Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,227. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.87. Range Resources has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.