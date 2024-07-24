Rarible Price Reaches $1.96 on Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $46.60 million and approximately $621,793.11 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Rarible
Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation.
Buying and Selling Rarible
