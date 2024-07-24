RB Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 922 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $957,756,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after buying an additional 77,453 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,880,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,225,000 after acquiring an additional 45,318 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.55.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.04. 1,939,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,849. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $195.36 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

