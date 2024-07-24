RB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCV. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,100,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 62,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VCV traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 64,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,325. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

