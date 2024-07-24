RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. RBB Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.97. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBB Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,511 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,567.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

