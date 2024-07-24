Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Shares Down 5.9%

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 65,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 434,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Real Good Food Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGF. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 62,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Real Good Food by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,278,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Articles

