Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Bank of America

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

