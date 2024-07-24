Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.64.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $223.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

