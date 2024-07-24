Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RTO. UBS Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $31.57 on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

