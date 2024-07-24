Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.150-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.2 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.15-$6.20 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $199.67. 1,951,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,052. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

