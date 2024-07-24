Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $911.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
