Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $911.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.