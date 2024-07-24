Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 24th (AAPL, AC, ACHR, ADC, AGNC, ALK, ANET, APPN, ARE, AROC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 24th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC)

had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$19.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.50 to $71.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $10.25 to $11.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $51.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.50.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $253.00 to $258.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $256.00 to $254.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) was given a C$95.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $114.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $112.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target raised by Hovde Group from $106.00 to $122.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $97.00 to $111.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $104.00 to $112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $94.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $35.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $33.00 to $36.50. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $34.50 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $280.00 to $300.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $257.00 to $264.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $280.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $30.00 to $37.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $106.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $98.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $100.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$150.00 to C$156.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target reduced by Pivotal Research from $48.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $54.50 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $91.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $133.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $130.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$180.00 to C$176.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$183.00 to C$170.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$180.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$190.00 to C$186.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$177.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$188.00 to C$187.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$169.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$188.00 to C$182.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from C$175.00 to C$165.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$194.00 to C$192.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from C$202.00 to C$189.00.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 12.50 ($0.16) to GBX 23.50 ($0.30). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $158.00 to $161.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $350.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $108.00 to $93.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $96.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $285.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $297.00 to $300.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $290.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $270.00 to $275.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $275.00 to $280.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $250.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $575.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $14.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $92.00 to $93.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $147.00 to $153.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $115.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $76.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $78.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $72.50 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $92.00 to $100.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its target price raised by Hovde Group from $21.00 to $25.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $39.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $190.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $205.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $210.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $195.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $196.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $205.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $204.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $208.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $190.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $206.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $202.00 to $206.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$215.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $21.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $367.00 to $396.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $345.00 to $390.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $375.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $329.00 to $378.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $376.00 to $396.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $37.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$264.00 to C$272.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $134.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $142.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $525.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $511.00 to $538.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $540.00 to $565.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $487.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $470.00 to $500.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $260.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $455.00 to $470.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $454.00 to $492.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $443.00 to $454.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $475.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $395.00 to $336.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $464.00 to $432.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $452.00 to $434.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$215.00.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$210.00 to C$220.00.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $354.00 to $297.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $412.00 to $351.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $600.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $615.00 to $640.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $526.00 to $590.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $291.00 to $287.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $271.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nexteq (LON:NXQ) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 300 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.59). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $47.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group from $33.00 to $37.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $107.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $109.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $112.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $133.00 to $139.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $143.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $86.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $92.00 to $79.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $98.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$47.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

Propel (TSE:PRL) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $41.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $175.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $62.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $63.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $62.00 to $65.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $67.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $365.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $344.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $350.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $386.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $375.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $95.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its target price increased by Hovde Group from $24.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $460.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $396.00 to $399.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $273.00 to $356.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$128.00 to C$131.00.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $65.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $133.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $107.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $125.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) had its target price increased by Hovde Group from $53.00 to $68.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$133.00 to C$136.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $248.00 to $230.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $258.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $162.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$62.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $210.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $167.00 to $203.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $157.00 to $176.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $325.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $135.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $159.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $144.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $151.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $157.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $322.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $300.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $322.00 to $319.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $320.00 to $318.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$249.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $43.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

