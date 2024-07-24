Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 24th (AAPL, AC, ACHR, ADC, AGNC, ALK, ANET, APPN, ARE, AROC)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 24th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$19.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.50 to $71.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $10.25 to $11.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $51.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.50.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $253.00 to $258.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $256.00 to $254.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) was given a C$95.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $114.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $112.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target raised by Hovde Group from $106.00 to $122.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $97.00 to $111.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $104.00 to $112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $94.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $35.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $33.00 to $36.50. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $34.50 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $280.00 to $300.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $257.00 to $264.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $280.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $30.00 to $37.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $106.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $98.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $100.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$150.00 to C$156.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target reduced by Pivotal Research from $48.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $54.50 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $91.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $133.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $130.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$180.00 to C$176.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$183.00 to C$170.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$180.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$190.00 to C$186.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$177.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$188.00 to C$187.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$169.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$188.00 to C$182.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from C$175.00 to C$165.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$194.00 to C$192.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from C$202.00 to C$189.00.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 12.50 ($0.16) to GBX 23.50 ($0.30). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $158.00 to $161.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $350.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $108.00 to $93.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $96.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $285.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $297.00 to $300.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $290.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $270.00 to $275.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $275.00 to $280.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $250.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $575.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $14.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $92.00 to $93.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $147.00 to $153.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $115.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $76.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $78.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $72.50 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $92.00 to $100.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its target price raised by Hovde Group from $21.00 to $25.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $39.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $190.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $205.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $210.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $195.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $196.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $205.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $204.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $208.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $190.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $206.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $202.00 to $206.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$215.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $21.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $367.00 to $396.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $345.00 to $390.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $375.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $329.00 to $378.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $376.00 to $396.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $37.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$264.00 to C$272.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $134.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $142.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $525.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $511.00 to $538.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $540.00 to $565.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $487.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $470.00 to $500.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $260.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $455.00 to $470.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $454.00 to $492.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $443.00 to $454.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $475.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $395.00 to $336.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $464.00 to $432.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $452.00 to $434.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$215.00.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$210.00 to C$220.00.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $354.00 to $297.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $412.00 to $351.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $600.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $615.00 to $640.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $526.00 to $590.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $291.00 to $287.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $271.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nexteq (LON:NXQ) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 300 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.59). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $47.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group from $33.00 to $37.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $107.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $109.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $112.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $133.00 to $139.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $143.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $86.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $92.00 to $79.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $98.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$47.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

Propel (TSE:PRL) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $41.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $175.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $62.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $63.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $62.00 to $65.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $67.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $365.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $344.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $350.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $386.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $375.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $95.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its target price increased by Hovde Group from $24.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $460.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $396.00 to $399.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $273.00 to $356.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$128.00 to C$131.00.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $65.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $133.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $107.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $125.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) had its target price increased by Hovde Group from $53.00 to $68.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$133.00 to C$136.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $248.00 to $230.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $258.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $162.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$62.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $210.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $167.00 to $203.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $157.00 to $176.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $325.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $135.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $159.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $144.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $151.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $157.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $322.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $300.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $322.00 to $319.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $320.00 to $318.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$249.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $43.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.