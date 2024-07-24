Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,329,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after buying an additional 609,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,401,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,074,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 137,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. 154,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.12. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

