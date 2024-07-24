ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.20.

NYSE RMD traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.40. The stock had a trading volume of 211,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,327. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $229.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after buying an additional 173,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,503,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 95,689 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

