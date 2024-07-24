Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

TSE RCH opened at C$40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.48. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$37.39 and a 12-month high of C$48.27.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$481.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.7984425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.71, for a total transaction of C$83,393.94. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$236,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.71, for a total transaction of C$83,393.94. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $437,395. 7.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

