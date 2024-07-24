Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.05. 9,095,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 44,162,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 58,818 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.