Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.05. 9,095,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 44,162,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive
In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 58,818 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
