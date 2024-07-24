RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.
RLI Price Performance
Shares of RLI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.10. 91,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,156. RLI has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $149.20. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.74.
RLI Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.