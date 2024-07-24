RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.10. 91,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,156. RLI has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $149.20. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.74.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. Compass Point decreased their target price on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

