RLI (NYSE:RLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. RLI had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RLI opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.41. RLI has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $149.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

