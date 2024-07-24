Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 70.5% in the first quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.