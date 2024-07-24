Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL remained flat at $49.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

