Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,163 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $73,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,046.4% in the first quarter. Mirova now owns 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.78.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $42.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.97. 2,057,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $553.54 and its 200 day moving average is $545.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

