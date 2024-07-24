Rosenblatt Securities Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $250.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TXN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $198.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.29. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

