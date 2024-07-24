Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DPZ. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.47. The stock had a trading volume of 446,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,554. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $502.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.26. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

