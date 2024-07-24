Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 221.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,566,000 after buying an additional 964,898 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after buying an additional 5,810,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,219,000 after buying an additional 1,357,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.31. 2,306,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,274. The stock has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.93. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

