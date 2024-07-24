Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rumble in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rumble’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rumble’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of RUM stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. Rumble has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Rumble by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rumble by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Rumble by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rumble

In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $154,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,049,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,429,585.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,680. 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

