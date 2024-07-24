Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) dropped 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 423,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,858,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

RUM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $154,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,049,837 shares in the company, valued at $84,429,585.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 247,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Rumble by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rumble by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

