Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.36

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 60524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $1,673,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

