Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Down to $13.08

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $10.08. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 426,849 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

