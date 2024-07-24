SALT (SALT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,245.18

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. SALT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $7,245.18 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,399.09 or 1.00133192 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00073990 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02170962 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $7,459.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.