Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 84,150 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $3,202,749.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,297,070.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,512,553.84.

Samsara Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:IOT traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. 2,790,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,517. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

