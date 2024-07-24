Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.57

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 34514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sands China in a research note on Sunday, April 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

