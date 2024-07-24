SAP (NYSE:SAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. SAP updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SAP traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.41 and a 200 day moving average of $186.54. SAP has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $214.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

