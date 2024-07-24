Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

