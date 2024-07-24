Scotiabank Increases Propel (TSE:PRL) Price Target to C$26.50

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Propel Price Performance

TSE PRL traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,702. Propel has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.45 million.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

