Scotiabank Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.10.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$25.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.60. CAE has a 12-month low of C$23.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

