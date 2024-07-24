Scotiabank Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE
CAE Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CAE stock opened at C$25.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.60. CAE has a 12-month low of C$23.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.