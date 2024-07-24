Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of plus or minus $0.20. Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.90. 5,794,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $113.57. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

