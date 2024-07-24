Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.94.

STX traded up $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,156,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $113.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

