Seele-N Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,419.54 or 1.00024128 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00073771 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041205 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

