Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 240,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 324,591 shares.The stock last traded at $83.56 and had previously closed at $82.08.

Specifically, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,361,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

