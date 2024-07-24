ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.20.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $34.72 on Wednesday, reaching $730.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,607. The company has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $741.96 and a 200-day moving average of $749.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

