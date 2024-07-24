Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 769 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in State Street by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,693,000 after purchasing an additional 385,404 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.3% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,880,000 after buying an additional 183,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in State Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after buying an additional 129,493 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $147,421,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 1.0 %

STT stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.96. 1,758,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

