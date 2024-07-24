Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WNS by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of WNS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. 282,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,582. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $75.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

