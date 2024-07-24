Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.23 Million Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 112,791 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YPF. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,286 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $14,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 482,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,745,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

YPF traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 1,130,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,337. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $24.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

