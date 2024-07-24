Seven Eight Capital LP Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.11. The stock had a trading volume of 197,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,106. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $206.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

