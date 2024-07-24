Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.08 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. 1,374,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,388. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on APLS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

